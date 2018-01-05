Man arrested in Marigny purse snatching, dragging attack

NEW ORLEANS - Police say a man has been arrested in connection with a purse snatching attack in Marigny last year.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, Raphael Meyers has been booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center on charges of purse snatching and second-degree battery. Meyers was arrested for violation of probation on three fugitive warrants from Gretna.

Police say the attack happened around 8:10 p.m. on Dec. 27 in the 400 block of Mandeville Street. A woman said standing by her vehicle when a pickup truck drove closely by her. The woman said the pickup’s rear driver door opened and a man tried to pull her into the truck.

The woman said she was dragged several feet until the man wrestled her purse from her and let go of her arms. The woman said she slammed onto the ground as the truck fled the scene.

Police say the woman suffered significant injuries in the attack.

Detectives say Meyers was later identified as the attacker. He was later located and arrested.

Anyone with information about this attack is asked to contact the NOPD fifth district detectives at 504-658-6050. Residents can also report information to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

