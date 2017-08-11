Man beats, stuffs dog in trunk of car, Slidell police say

Image via Slidell Police

SLIDELL – A man was arrested for allegedly beating a puppy and stuffing it into the trunk of his car.

The Slidell Police Department arrested 39-year-old Louis Ladner on one charge of cruelty to animals.

Police were called to the parking lot of Walmart on Natchez Drive on August 10 around 4 p.m. Witnesses called police after they heard a dog “screaming bloody murder” and saw Ladner beating it.

Police located Ladner in the parking lot but could not find the dog. Ladner told officers that he put the dog in the truck of the car, police say.

Officers opened the trunk and discovered a young pit bull puppy inside. Ladner told officers he went inside the store to shop and left the dog in his car for about 20 minutes.

When Ladner returned, he opened the car and claimed the dog “came at him and his infant child,” according to police. Ladner then beat the dog for about 10 minutes, witnesses say.

Police say the dog had no signs of visible injuries and was turned over to the care of a responsible person.

Ladner was arrested on the above charge and also had warrants for aggravated battery with dangerous weapon and operation of a clandestine lab through the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office at the time of his arrest.

© 2017 WWL-TV