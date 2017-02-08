Man booked on DWI charge after chase on Causeway

causeway1.jpg (Photo: WWL)

COVINGTON, La. – A north shore man was behind bars Wednesday night on charges including DWI charge after he led Causeway Police on a chase that began on the bridge and ended in the Covington area.

Drivers on the bridge called Causeway police about 7:12 p.m. when they saw a man hitting the guard rails on the northbound span, said Carlton Dufrechou, the bridge’s general manager.

Causeway police tried to stop the vehicle once it reached the north shore, but it sped away, Dufrechou said.

By 7:35 p.m. the driver, whose name and age were not immediately available, had stopped outside a business on Pinnacle Parkway, just off Highway 21.

No one was injured during the chase.

