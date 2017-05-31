Man cited for animal cruelty after horses rescued

FRANKLINTON - The Washington Parish Sheriff's Office says a Franklinton man is responsible for a family of starving horses rescued last week.

John Magee, Jr. was cited today with three counts of cruelty to animals. He's free Wednesday but has to head to court on August 15 for his arraignment.

Deputies say he left the stallion, mare, and their months-old filly, on his elderly father's property in Franklinton without care, food or medical attention.

Ten days ago, horse advocates in St. Tammany rescued them after a good Samaritan stopped to take a picture.

They are now at Wind Dancer Ranch, Equine Rescue Services in Slidell and will be available for adoption when they are back to full weight.

To help donate for their care, click here to read our original story.

© 2017 WWL-TV