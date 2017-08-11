Man dead after disturbance at Ponchatoula home

PONCHATOULA – The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred at a Ponchatoula home on Thursday night that left one man dead.

Deputies arrived on scene around 6:30 p.m. to a Ponchatoula home and found 53-year-old Ronald Morgan lying face down outside.

The sheriff’s office says a preliminary investigation revealed that the homeowner had an active protective order against Morgan and was asked several times to leave the property. According to the sheriff’s office, Morgan refused to leave, produced a knife and then made threats toward the residents of the home.

As a result, Morgan was shot and found dead at the scene.

The shooting is still under investigation and no charges have been filed at this time, according to the sheriff's office.

This post will be updated when more information becomes available.

