Man dies in crash at Metairie intersection

METAIRIE – A man is dead after a crash at Bonnabel and Veterans boulevards on Saturday.

The crash occurred around 7:45 p.m. when a man in an F-150 pick-up truck driving southbound drove through a red light and hit a Mazda 3 traveling westbound on Veterans, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The driver of the truck was taken to a hospital where he later died. The man’s name is not being released until family is notified. The driver of the Mazda only received minor injuries, the sheriff’s office says.

© 2017 WWL-TV