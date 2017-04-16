Man dies in motorcycle crash at NOLA Motorsports Park

. (Photo: KING 5 News)

AVONDALE, La. -- A 44-year-old man died in a motorcycle accident at NOLA Motorsports Park Saturday, the first fatal crash in the park's history.

According to a report from The Advocate, Jesus Martinez, a Houston resident, was driving a motorcycle on the track when he may have inadvertently hit another rider and was ejected. Jefferson Parish Coroner Dr. Gerry Cvitanovich told The Advocate that Martinez was taken to University Medical Center for treatment, but died at the hospital.

"During a motorcycle track day on April 15, two riders were involved in a collision at approximately 2:30 p.m in the vicinity of turn one," a statement from NOLA Motorsports park reaid. "Medical and rescue personnel were on scene during the event and responded to the incident . EMS was called to transport one of the riders who later succumbed to his injuries."

Nola Motorsports Park offers its deepest sympathies and condolences to the family of the rider. They will be in our thoughts and prayers."

