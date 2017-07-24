Man falls to death during motorcycle crash on I-10

NEW ORLEANS -- A man riding a motorcycle on Interstate 10 died late Sunday when he lost control of his bike fell to an onramp below the elevated roadway.

The crash happened about 11:35 p.m. on I-10 west near Perdido Street, police said.

The unidentified man was tossed from his Harley-Davidson and fell to the onramp at Perdido Street and South Claiborne Avenue.

Paramedics pronounced him dead on the scene. Blood and alcohol tests are pending.

Fatality Investigator Danny Ellis is in charge of the investigation and can be contacted at 504-658-6208.

