Man falls to death in N.O. East elevator shaft

NEW ORLEANS -- A man died after he fell down an elevator shaft in New Orleans East.

Police said a 50-year-old man was riding an elevator that got stuck between the third and fourth floors of a building in the 10000 block of Lake Forest Boulevard about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The man opened the doors of the elevator and tried to get out when he fell, according to an overnight police report.

No other details were made immediately available.

© 2017 WWL-TV