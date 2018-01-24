Man fatally shot in Central City, police say

Crime scene (Photo: AP)

NEW ORLEANS - The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting in Central City Wednesday night.

The shooting occurred in the 2600 block of Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard around 10 p.m. Officers found an unresponsive man lying on the sidewalk suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

The Orleans Parish Coroner's Office will release the victim's name upon notification of family.

A motive or suspect has not been identified.

Additional information has not been released at this time.

© 2018 WWL-TV