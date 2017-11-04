Man fatally shot in Gentilly, police say

NEW ORLEANS – A shooting on Saturday night left one man dead in Gentilly, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

The shooting occurred in the 4900 block of Lafaye Street around 7:20 p.m. Officers discovered a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds lying unresponsive on the floor inside a home at the location. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Investigators are in the process of gathering information to identify a suspect or suspects as well as a motive.

The Orleans Parish Coroner's Office will release the man's name upon completion of an autopsy and notification of family.

Homicide Detective Debra Normand is in charge of the investigation and can be contacted at 504-658-5300 with any information regarding the shooting. Citizens can also call Crimestopper at 504-822-1111.

