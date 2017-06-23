Man fatally stabbed after argument near Abita Springs

ST. TAMMANY PARISH – A man was stabbed to death Thursday night following an argument near Abita Springs.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office said it has identified a person of interest in the stabbing happened about 8:30 p.m. in a trailer park in the 20300 block of Highway 36.

Interviewing witnesses, though, has been a struggle since many of them are Hispanic, the Sheriff’s Office said. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement is assisting with the investigation, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The victim’s identity is being withheld pending notification of family.

