Man fighting for his life after motorcycle wreck near Armstrong airport, police say

KENNER, La. -- A man is in severe condition after crashing on a motorcycle near the Louis Armstrong International Airport.

Police said around 5:30 a.m. Sunday, they got a call about someone laying on the side of the airport access road. When they arrived, they found a 33-year-old man with severe injuries.

Investigators believe the man was in the 1700 block of Airport Access Road when he lost control, was thrown from the motorcycle and crashed into a fence. Police say because there was fog in the area, they aren't sure how long the man was lying on the side of the road.

The man is currently at a local hospital, and police said his condition is unstable. Authorities said he will not be identified, pending family notification.

Speed is believed to be a factor in the wreck, Kenner Police said.

Kenner Police are asking anyone with information about the crash or who saw someone on the side of the road to call them at (504) 712-2257.

