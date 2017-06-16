Man found beaten to death in Avondale home

AVONDALE, La. – An Avondale man is dead after he was apparently bludgeoned with a baseball bat.

Detectives were called about 10:45 p.m. Thursday to the home of Michael Riley in the 300 block of Deacon Street and found the 57-year-old man on his bed. He suffered blunt-force trauma to the back of his head and face, said Col. John Fortunato, Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesman.

A baseball bat with blood was found in the bedroom.

A friend of Riley told detectives that Riley was addicted to crack-cocaine and described the home as the “crack house of the neighborhood,” Fortunato said.

Detectives are trying to identify a suspect and motive.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Melvin Francis at (504) 364-5300.

