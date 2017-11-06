Man found shot in driveway of N.O. East home, police say

NEW ORLEANS – One man is dead after a shooting in New Orleans East, police say.

Police say the shooting occurred in the 4700 block of Raymond Joseph Street on Monday.

According to NOPD, the man was found shot multiple times in the driveway of his home. The man, identified as 44 years old, was working on his car at the time of the shooting, police say.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Additional details are not available at this time.

© 2017 WWL-TV