Man hit, killed by train on riverfront

NEW ORLEANS – A man died Tuesday afternoon after he was hit by a train along the riverfront, authorities said.
The accident happened about 2:30 p.m. near where St. Louis Street meets the Mississippi River.
The unidentified man’s body was found in between a set of train tracks. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
Officials told WWL-TV the train that hit the man did not stop.
