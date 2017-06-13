Man hit, killed by train on riverfront

New Orleans police were on the scene of a fatal accident involving a pedestrian Tuesday afternoon where St. Louis Street meets the Mississippi River. (Photo: Russell Drewry / WWL-TV)

NEW ORLEANS – A man died Tuesday afternoon after he was hit by a train along the riverfront, authorities said.

The accident happened about 2:30 p.m. near where St. Louis Street meets the Mississippi River.

The unidentified man’s body was found in between a set of train tracks. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Officials told WWL-TV the train that hit the man did not stop.

