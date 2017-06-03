WWL
Man hurt in shooting on South Liberty

Kevin Dupuy , WWL 9:34 PM. CDT June 03, 2017

NEW ORLEANS – Police say a man suffered two gunshot wounds in a shooting on South Liberty Saturday afternoon.

New Orleans Police began investigating a shooting on South Liberty around 1:30 p.m. Saturday. Initial reports say a man suffered a gunshot wound to the wrist and a graze wound to the back of the head.

Police have not released any more information about the shooting at this time.

