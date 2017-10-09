Man in serious condition after jumping on moving S&WB truck

NEW ORLEANS – A man is in serious condition after he grabbed onto the side of a moving Sewerage and Water Board truck and fell off of it Monday afternoon, police say.

The accident happened on Monday around 1 p.m. in the 5900 block of Tullis Drive. When officers arrived, they found an 40-year-old man injured at the scene.

The man was taken to an area hospital where he is currently listed in serious condition, police say.

The driver of the Sewerage and Water Board truck stated he was driving westbound on the street when he saw a man in the middle of the street. According to police, the driver came to a stop and waited for the man to move out of the way. Once the man moved to the passenger’s side of the street, the driver began to move the truck forward.

According to police, the man jumped onto the passenger side running board of the truck and grabbed onto the passenger side mirror with his arms. The passenger side mirror gave way and the man fell to the ground.

As a result, the man landed under the truck’s back tires on the passenger side, police say.

The driver and passenger of the Sewerage and Water Board truck remained on scene and there were no signs of impairment found, police say.

The investigation is ongoing and no charges are expected at this time.

