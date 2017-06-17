WWL
Man injured in Lower Ninth Ward shooting, police say

Danielle Miller, WWLTV 5:27 AM. CDT June 18, 2017

NEW ORLEANS – Police are investigating a shooting that injured one person in the Lower Ninth Ward Sunday morning.

The incident happened in the 5100 block of St. Claude Avenue just before 5:00 a.m.

Police said one male victim was injured. No further details about the victim have been released at this time.

Authorities have not named a motive at this time.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

