Man injured in New Orleans East shooting police say

Danielle Miller, WWLTV 9:29 AM. CDT June 24, 2017

NEW ORLEANS - Police are investigating a shooting in New Orleans East late Friday night.

One male victim was injured in a shooting in the 12100 block of the I-10 Service Road, police say.

Authorities have not identified a suspect or motive in this incident.

No further details are available at this time.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

