Man injured in New Orleans East shooting police say

NEW ORLEANS - Police are investigating a shooting in New Orleans East late Friday night.
One male victim was injured in a shooting in the 12100 block of the I-10 Service Road, police say.
Authorities have not identified a suspect or motive in this incident.
No further details are available at this time.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
