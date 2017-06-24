Man injured in New Orleans East shooting police say

One man injured in Midcity on Friday.

NEW ORLEANS - Police are investigating a shooting in New Orleans East late Friday night.

One male victim was injured in a shooting in the 12100 block of the I-10 Service Road, police say.

Authorities have not identified a suspect or motive in this incident.

No further details are available at this time.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

