Man injured in shooting at Bienville and N. White

NEW ORLEANS – NOPD is investigating a shooting at the intersection of Bienville Avenue and North White Street that left one man injured.
Officers arrived to find a 40-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
The shooting occurred on Sunday around 8 p.m.
The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to call First District NOPD detectives at 504-658-6010 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.
