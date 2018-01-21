

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man injured on Sunday afternoon.

A white man was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the 1400 block of Pauger Street around 4:47 p.m., police say.

Further investigation determined the man was shot in the 1800 block of North Villere Street and then relocated to Pauger Street, according to police.



He was taken to University Medical Center by EMS for treatment.



Additional information has not been released at this time.



