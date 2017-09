Crime tape, stock image. (Photo: Luka Lajst, Thinkstock)



NEW ORLEANS – NOPD is investigating a shooting in the 2000 block of North Broad Street that left one man injured.

Police say the shooting took place around 8:25 p.m. Tuesday. Preliminary reports indicate that one man was shot in the leg.

Further information has not been released at this time.

This post will be updated as more information becomes available.

