Man injured in shooting on North Robertson Street, police say

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man injured on Saturday morning.
The shooting occurred around 8 a.m. in the 900 block of North Robertson Street, police say.
Initial reports say a man was shot in the upper body. Details on his condition are not available at this time.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
© 2017 WWL-TV
