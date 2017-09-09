WWL
Man injured in shooting on North Robertson Street, police say

WWLTV 4:53 PM. CDT September 09, 2017

 

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man injured on Saturday morning. 

The shooting occurred around 8 a.m. in the 900 block of North Robertson Street, police say.

Initial reports say a man was shot in the upper body. Details on his condition are not available at this time.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available. 

