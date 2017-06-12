Man killed, woman hurt in early morning shooting on Chef Menteur

NEW ORLEANS – Police say a man was killed and a woman was hurt in an early morning shooting on Chef Menteur Highway Tuesday.

According to New Orleans Police, the crime happened around 12:40 a.m. in the 9300 block of Chef Menteur Highway. Officers responded to a shooting in the area and discovered an unknown male suffering from gunshot wounds outside a parking lot.

Police say EMS pronounced the man dead at the scene. A second victim was discovered after she went to the hospital by private conveyance.

NOPD is still gathering evidence and information to identify a motive and the people responsible for the shooting. The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will determine the cause of death and release the victim’s name after notifying the family.

Police did not provide any further details at this time.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Homicide Detective Tindell Murdock at 504-658-5300. Residents can also report crimes to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

#Breaking: NOPD investigates a shooting that killed a man & injured a woman. It happened around 1am on Chef Menteur Hwy near Bundy Rd. — Jade Cunningham (@Cunningham_JL) June 13, 2017

© 2017 WWL-TV