Man knocked out, robbed in French Quarter

NEW ORLEANS -- A man was knocked out and robbed as he walked in the French Quarter Wednesday afternoon.

The 52-year-old victim was near Gov. Nicholls and Chartres streets around 6 p.m., when someone walked up behind him and punched him in the back of the head, according to an overnight crime log.

The victim fell to the ground and the robber went through his pockets until a witness startled him, police said. The robber then ran away.

Police said the suspect has a thin build and unshaven face. He stands about 5'10", and is about 165 pounds according to police. The man was last seen wearing a dark blue t-shirt, blue jeans, and blue sneakers.

Wednesday’s robbery was at least the third similar incident in French Quarter in recent weeks.

On June 24, two men in town as part of a religious convention were attacked from behind and robbed about 9 p.m. in the 200 block of Bienville Street. One victim was hospitalized in critical condition, and police arrested four suspects.

Earlier this week, police received a report from a man who said he was punched in the face and robbed about 6 p.m. June 23 while he walked in the 1300 block of Bourbon Street. Police have not announced a suspect or arrest in that case.

© 2017 WWL-TV