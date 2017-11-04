NEW ORLEANS -- Police are looking for a man who was last seen leaving his aunt's home Wednesday in Algiers.

Police said 22-year-old Peter Oatis, Jr. told his aunt after leaving her home he was going to pick up dinner before going back to his apartment. His aunt told police she tried to contact him several times the next day, but could not reach him.

Oatis has also not shown up for work since then, officials said.

Oatis described as about 5'5" and 254 pounds. He is known to drive a black four-door Nissan Sentra with tinted windows and Louisiana license plate ZIZ720.

Anyone with information about Oatis or his whereabouts is asked to call Fourth District Detectives at (504) 658-6040.

