Man missing from home near Pontchartrain Park

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Police Department is searching for a man missing from his home near Pontchartrain Park.

Frank Singleton III, 20, was last seen by his family members leaving his home on Pauline Drive on October 21 at 6 p.m. According to NOPD, the man was wearing a black shirt, camouflage pants and black and white shoes.

Singleton is described as having medium shoulder-length hair braided to the back. He is about 6’3’’ in height and weighs about 160 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding Singleton’s whereabouts is asked to call NOPD Third District detectives at 504-658-6030 or 911.

