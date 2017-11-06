Man pleads guilty to killing toddler, wounding baby sitter in Central City

The man accused of fatally shooting a toddler and wounding her babysitter as they walked on a Central City street four years ago will spend the next four decades in prison.

Darnell Ramee, 24, pleaded guilty Monday to a charge of manslaughter in the death of 13-month-old Londyn Samuels and a charge of attempted second-degree murder in the shooting of her then-18-year-old babysitter in August 2013.

Ramee entered the guilty pleas as part of a deal with prosecutors. The 40-year sentences will be served concurrently. Ramee was granted credit for time served since he was arrested in September 2013, according to court records.

A second suspect, 29-year-old Keelen Armstrong, pleaded guilty last week to reduced charges of accessory to second-degree murder and accessory to attempted second degree-murder, according to court records. He was sentenced to five years in prison on each count, to be served concurrently with credit for time served since he was arrested in September 2013.

© 2017 WWL-TV