Man pleads to lesser charge after threatening to blow up Houma Social Security office

A 54-year-old Houma man accused of threatening to blow up a local Social Security building in January pleaded guilty to disturbing the peace and was sentenced to time already served in jail, prosecutors said.

Police arrested Daniel Neville on Jan. 10 after he created a disturbance at Chabert Medical Center in Houma, State Police said.

Police learned Neville had outstanding warrants stemming from an incident Nov. 3 in which he threatened to blow up the Social Security administration building, at Civic Center and Valhi boulevards, after getting into an argument with personnel there, authorities said.

The allegations were taken to the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Federal Protective Service, police said. Those agencies requested assistance from the State Police Criminal Investigations Division.

State Police said they substantiated Neville’s threats during the investigation and obtained arrest warrants charging him with disturbing the peace, communicating false information of a planned arson, and entry and remaining where forbidden.

According to Assistant District Attorney Seth Dodd, allowing Neville to plead to the lesser charge of disturbing the peace was a mutual agreement made by all parties involved.

“We made contact with the officer manager over at the Social Security office and it looks like they respected any sentence the judge deemed appropriate,” Dodd said today. “We’re very victim-driven in the way we handle cases, but it was very obvious in this case that the defendant had some mental problems that played a part in doing what he did.”

Neville was released from jail having received credit for time served, Dodd said.

Although no injuries were reported, State Police said they took Neville’s threat seriously.

“Law enforcement agencies across Louisiana will take any threats against public facilities seriously and will investigate such threats thoroughly,” State Police said in a news release.

