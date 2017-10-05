Man reported missing from N.O. East

(Photo: Photo via NOPD)

NEW ORLEANS -- Police are looking for a man last seen at his home Tuesday in New Orleans East.

Police said 23-year-old Timothy Newton mother's said she last saw him around 5:30 a.m. at their home in the 7500 block of Bullard Avenue. When Newton's social worker arrived at the home about three hours later, his mother told police she found out he was gone.

Anyone with information about Newton or his whereabouts is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

