Man reported missing from the Essence Music Festival

NEW ORLEANS – Police are searching for a 78-year-old man reported missing during the Essence Music Festival Saturday night.



Authorities say Colie Chappelle was last seen by his wife inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome at about 10 p.m. Police say Chappelle was carrying a Pennsylvania identification card at the time of his disappearance.



Chappelle was recently diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease and suffers from short-term memory loss, according to NOPD.

Anyone with information on Colie Chappelle’s whereabouts is asked to contact any Eighth District detectives at 504-658-6080.

