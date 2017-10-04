NEW ORLEANS – One man has been taken into custody after another man was injured in a shooting at the intersection of Gravier and Magazine streets on Tuesday night, police say.

According to NOPD, two men got into an argument at a nearby bar and were asked to leave. After leaving the bar, one man produced a gun and shot at the other six times. The victim was struck in the upper left leg twice, police say.

According to police, the man was taken to an areas hospital and is in stable condition.

The shooter called 911 and turned himself into 8th District NOPD officers after leaving the scene.

Police say the two men are acquaintances and it is believed they work together.

The shooting occurred on Wednesday around 9:20 p.m.

This post will be updated as more information becomes available.

