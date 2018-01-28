WWL
Man shot to death in the 7th Ward, police say

WWLTV 7:44 AM. CST January 28, 2018

NEW ORLEANS -- Police are investigating a deadly shooting overnight in the 7th Ward Sunday.

The incident happened in the 1400 block of North Robertson Street, between Kerelec Street and Esplanade Avenue.

Police said a man was found lying on the ground who was shot several times.

A suspect and motive have not been released.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

