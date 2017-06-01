Tremaine Moses, 20, was booked June 1 after he admitted to holding a pizza delivery driver at gunpoint and demanding he exit his vehicle. (Photo: St. Bernard Parish Sheriff's Office)

CHALMETTE, La. – A Chalmette man and his teenage accomplice were arrested in St. Bernard Parish after they allegedly carjacked a pizza delivery driver earlier this week.

Tremaine Moses, 20, and his unidentified 16-year-old accomplice were each booked Thursday with armed robbery.

The St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office said Moses admitted to holding the driver at gunpoint and demanding his car about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Magnolia Drive.

The pizza delivery driver told detectives Moses walked up to his car and knocked on his window, saying he had ordered the pie.

When the driver reached for the pizza, Moses put a gun to the left side of his face and ordered the driver to get out of his car and empty his pockets.



Moses and the juvenile then got into the driver’s truck and fled, the Sheriff’s Office said.



The victim was not harmed during the carjacking, and his car was later recovered in the Lower 9th Ward.

Moses remained jailed Thursday. Bond was not immediately set.

© 2017 WWL-TV