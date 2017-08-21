Man wanted for 2015 murder arrested in Houston

(Photo: Unknown)

NEW ORLEANS – A man, who was wanted by NOPD for a 2015 murder, has been arrested in Houston.

According to police, Harris County Sheriff’s deputies arrested 24-year-old Shanta Massey. Massey was arrested in connection to the murder of Jeren Johnson that occurred on December 6, 2015 in the 2600 block of General Collins Avenue.

Around 8 p.m. that night, NOPD Fourth District officers responded to a call of a man shot at the location. When officers arrived, they found a silver Nissan Altima car struck a parked Ford truck. Police say they found a 25-year-old man, later identified as Johnson, shot inside the Altima and the driver of the car, a 20-year-old man, who was also injured at the scene.

Johnson was later pronounced dead at the scene and the 20-year-old driver was transported to the hospital to be treated for his injuries.

According to police, as the investigation progressed, Massey was developed as the suspect and a warrant was issued for his arrest on one charge of second degree murder.

On Sunday, the NOPD’s Violent Offenders Squad received information that Massey was at an apartment complex in Houston. VOWS notified the Harris County Sheriff’s Office and provided information on Massey’s warrant. Harris County deputies found and arrested Massey and he was booked on one charge of second degree murder.

Anyone with additional information on the case is asked to call NOPD Homicide Detective Robert Barrere at 504-658-5300. Citizens with information that can help solve crimes are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

