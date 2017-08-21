Man wanted for bank robbery on St. Charles Avenue

NEW ORLEANS – The FBI is looking for a man who allegedly robbed the Capital One Bank located at 3540 St. Charles Ave. on Monday afternoon.
According to the FBI New Orleans Division, a man entered the bank around 12:44 p.m., approached the teller counter and presented a note, demanding money. After obtaining an undisclosed amount of money, the man fled the bank on foot.
The robber is described as an older black man, 5’10’’ to 6’ tall with a medium build, brown eyes with grey and black hair and a goatee. The man wore a lime green short sleeved shirt with blue writing, tan shorts and eyeglasses.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Federal Bureau of Investigation at 504-816-3000 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111. The Metropolitan Orleans Bank Security Association (MOBSA) is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and indictment of this bank robber.
