Man with mental condition missing from N.O. East





NEW ORLEANS - Police are searching for a man last seen at his home in New Orleans East on Friday.



Antoine Brant, 26, was last seen by his mother at their home in the 6800 block of Tara Lane on Friday around 5 p.m.



Police say Brant suffers from a mental condition and may be in need of his medication.



Anyone with information on Brant’s whereabouts is asked to call NOPD Seventh District at 504-658-6070.



