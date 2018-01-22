Man wounded after shooting on South Claiborne Ave.

NEW ORLEANS - Police say one man was wounded after a shooting on South Claiborne Avenue Monday morning.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the shooting happened around 8:13 a.m. near the intersection of Leonidas Street and South Claiborne Avenue.

Police say a 27-year-old man was shot in the left foot.

“No further information is currently available,” a spokesperson for the NOPD said.

