Mandeville man burglarized vet clinics, stole medications, sheriff's office says

MANDEVILLE – A Mandeville man was arrested for allegedly burglarizing local veterinary clinics and stealing prescription animal medications, the sheriff’s office says.



The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested 35-year-old Michael Black Jackson for four separate burglaries of two veterinary clinics. The burglaries occurred over a span of three months in the Mandeville/Covington area.



One Mandeville-area vet clinic was burglarized on June 16, July 17 and August 3, according to the sheriff’s office. Jackson forced his way into the clinic through a small exterior window and stole several prescription animal medications.

On August 11, a vet clinic in Covington was burglarized and Jackson also entered through a window in that incident. Pill bottles with animal medications were stolen, the sheriff’s office says.



During each of the burglaries, Jackson was captured by the security cameras wearing a ski mask, latex/rubber gloves and a pair of flip flops. Clips of the surveillance video was posted on the St. Tammany Parish Office social media pages and resulted in several tips from the public submitted.



The tips, along with evidence, led detectives to identify Jackson as the suspect responsible for the burglaries.

A search warrant was executed on Jackson’s vehicle and home and the ski mask, flip flops and gloves were found, according to the sheriff's office. Detectives also found a GPS device, prescription bottles and pry bars believed to have been used during the crimes.



In one of the security videos from the Covington-area clinic, Jackson was seen wearing a shirt with the letters 'EMS' on it. Detectives learned that Jackson worked as a mechanic for a local ambulance company as a mechanic.



Jackson was arrested and booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail on four counts of simple burglary of a pharmacy.

