Man's bullet-riddled body found in ditch in Reserve

RESERVE, La. -- A man’s bullet-riddled body was found in a ditch Saturday morning, the St. John Sheriff’s Office said.

The man, who was identified as 18-year-old Colay McCovery, was pronounced dead when authorities found him about 11:50 a.m. at East 27th and Farlough streets.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at (985) 359-8477 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

© 2018 WWL-TV