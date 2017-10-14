Marrero man arrested for drugs, gun possession after stopped for speeding

Image via Louisiana State Police

A man was arrested for possession of drugs and a gun after Louisiana State Police stopped him for speeding 20 miles over the posted speed limit.

Troopers stopped a grey Nissan Sentra around 8:30 a.m. on Saturday on I-10 eastbound at Clearview. According to LSP, 22-year-old Keron K. Barnes of Marrero was speeding 80 mph in a 60 mph speed zone.

After Barnes was stopped, he was found to be possession of nine Hydrocodone pills, 1.5 Tramadol pills and a loaded Vector Arms V51 7.62 caliber pistol.

Barnes was arrested and booked into the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center for speeding, possession of schedule II CDS, possession of schedule IV CDS and possession of a firearm with CDS.

© 2017 WWL-TV