Marrero Toys 'R' Us shutting down

MARRERO, La. -- A popular toy store in Jefferson Parish will close its doors soon.

Toys "R" Us shoppers cannot believe the store is shutting down permanently.

"It shocked me really because I don't know, we come here every year and buy certain items you know," shopper George Williams said.



Before the store opened at 10 Tuesday morning there was already a line of people getting some after Christmas items or returning gifts.

The store had posters that said items were 40 percent off as well as the entire store being on sale.



"We're really sad, we're just going to go in there and spend as much money as we can, one last time, we'll probably be here several times through the process I'm sure," Stacy Sanchez, another shopper, said.

Officials at the Jefferson Parish Economic Development Commission sent a statement about the store closing.

"Retail closures, such as this one, typically don't have a negative impact on the economy because product demand will be picked up by other retailers," Kelsey Scram the JEDCO Marketing and PR Manager said. "Because of its location along a retailer corridor, that now available space will provide a new opportunity for another retailer."

Store employees said the store is expected to close in about a month.

No word yet on the official reason why the store is closing.

