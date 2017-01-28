Masked men rob popular Mid-City barroom early Saturday

Two masked men robbed Twelve Mile Limi in Mid-City early Saturday, New Orleans police said. (Photo: Ian McNulty / The New Orleans Advocate)

NEW ORLEANS – Two masked men barged into a popular Mid-City barroom early Saturday morning leaving patrons shaken but unharmed.

"Fortunately nobody was hurt, but they got they got the cash from the register and tip jar," a post read on the Facebook page of Twelve Mile Limit.

The unknown robbers walked in to the bar at South Telemachus and Baudin streets about 12:40 a.m. and were gone within three minutes, according to the bar's Facebook post.

An overnight New Orleans police log said one man was armed with an "assault-style rifle."

Police later added that the robber with the gun told patrons not to move, while the other robber demanded the cash from the register.

The bartender handed over the cash, and one of the robbers grabbed the tip jar on the way out of the door, police said.

Both men ran away on Baudin Street toward South Jefferson Davis Parkway, police said.

Police described the robbers as tall, thin black men. One had a raspy voice, police said, and might be middle-aged.

Anyone with information about this robbery is asked to call the 1st District detective unit at (504) 658-6010 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

