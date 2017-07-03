Masked men rob popular Mid-City restaurant at gunpoint

File photo (Photo: Thinkstock, Custom)

NEW ORLEANS -- Armed men robbed a popular Mid-City restaurant late Sunday while an employee cleaned the business before closing for the night.



According to an overnight police log, the employee was cleaning the back Neyow's Creole Café, 3332 Bienville St., with the back door open when the robbers, who wore masks, marched inside about 11:35 p.m. The business' Web site said it was open until 9 p.m. Sunday/



One of the robbers held the employee on the ground at gunpoint while the other took $400 from the register.



The robbers then ran away.



Police did not provide any description of the robbers.

