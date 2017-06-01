Mayor breaks ground on S. Galvez St. Reconstruction Project

NEW ORLEANS – Mayor Mitch Landrieu and city officials broke ground on a $5.4 million S. Galvez Street reconstruction project Thursday.

The construction, in the Hoffman Triangle Neighborhood, will stretch from Toledano Street to Martin Luther King Boulevard. Crews are set to reconstruct the roadway, including the replacement of sewer, water and drainage lines.

The construction will also reconfigure the roadway from two travel lanes and a parking lane to one travel lane, dedicated bicycle lane and water absorbent concrete parking lanes in each direction.

City officials say the pervious pavement parking lanes will reduce the amount of water that requires pumping through New Orleans’ stormwater drainage system.

Landrieu said that the project is a significant step to position the neighborhood for the future.

“Fixing our aging infrastructure isn’t just a top priority, it’s absolutely essential to the long-term economic growth and sustainability of New Orleans,” Landrieu said.

The project is funded by the Disaster Community Development Block Grant (D-CDBG). It was designed by GEC, Inc. and constructed by Command Construction.

Construction is estimated to be completed in spring 2018. During construction, residents should expect limited access to areas in the construction zone, movement of heavy equipment and elevated noise levels.

