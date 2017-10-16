Mega Millions promises larger jackpots, more winners with ticket price increase

NEW ORLEANS -- Mega Millions is promising bigger jackpots and better odds, but the price of tickets will rise to $2.

On Oct. 28, Mega Millions will "undergo enhancements" meant to create larger jackpots and more winners according to the Louisiana Lottery.

The starting jackpot will increase from $15 million to $40 million and odds of wining the $1 million match-5 prize will rise, going from 1-in-18.5 million to 1-in-12.6 million.

The cost per ticket will also increase to $2.

Mega Millions jackpots are won by matching all six numbers (five white balls and one yellow Mega Ball number). Drawings are held Tuesday and Friday nights at 10 p.m.

The game changes will go into effect for tickets purchased on Oct. 28 for the Oct. 31 drawing.

