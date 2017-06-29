Memorial held for slain Cane's employee on anniversary of her death

KENNER -- Family and friends gathered outside the Raising Cane's on Williams Boulevard Thursday morning to remember Taylor Friloux, the Raising Cane's manager who was stabbed to death a year ago.



"She was the love of my life … and she knew that," Suzi Guerin, Taylor Friloux's godmother said at the memorial.



It was June 29, 2016, when the bubbly 21-year-old was killed, and family members are still in shock.

Guerin said even today she’s devastated and numb. “It doesn’t seem real.”



Her family members described Friloux as someone who was selfless and would give the clothes off her back. They said she was also prankster but her best quality was her smile.

"She walked into the room, and that smile would just light up the room. It was awesome," Jamie Reavis, Friloux’s mom, said.



Detectives have said Joshua Every, a former employee at the chicken shop, stabbed Friloux multiple times before he made off with about $1,000.



She later died at a nearby hospital.

Every has pleaded not-guilty to charges including first-degree murder and armed robbery. He remains jailed while awaiting trial.

Gregory Donald, Mark Crocklen and Ariana Runner, Every’s alleged accomplices, were arrested on charges including second-degree murder, armed robbery and obstruction of justice and are also awaiting trial.



Friloux's relatives said they hope to spread a message of love after her death.

"There's too much violence and hate in the world, there are still good people, and people with love and we're going to try and bring that back because we need it," Guerin said.

