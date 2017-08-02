Mermaid dock adrift in the Gulf

(Photo: Winstrom, Sam)

NEW ORLEANS -- Are you missing your dock?

The Coast Guard is asking the public for any information on a dock floating adrift in the Gulf of Mexico. According to the Coast Guard, watchstanders at the Eight District Command Center in New Orleans received a report of a floating dock about 180 miles south of Grand Isle around 1 p.m.

An HC-144 Ocean Sentry airplane crew was sent to assess the dock and search for signs of distress.

If you know where this dock came from, please call the Eighth District Command Center at 504-589-6225

