Michael Bagneris' daughter struck by drunk driver

NEW ORLEANS – The daughter of Michael Bagneris, former judge and former candidate for New Orleans mayor, was severely injured after she was struck by a drunk driver on Saturday night.
A statement released on Monday afternoon noted that Mia Bagneris, a professor at Tulane University, was getting out of her car as she returned home from an event on election night for her father when a drunk driver hit her.
She currently has serious and life-threatening injuries.
“Her stabilization is the focus of Michael and his family. We ask you to keep them all in your prayers," the statement read.
A statement on behalf of Michael Bagneris: pic.twitter.com/LPtHiOR7Jf— Michael Bagneris (@MichaelBagneris) October 16, 2017
© 2017 WWL-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs