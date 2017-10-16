Michael Bagneris' daughter struck by drunk driver

Image via Tulane University (Photo: WWL)

NEW ORLEANS – The daughter of Michael Bagneris, former judge and former candidate for New Orleans mayor, was severely injured after she was struck by a drunk driver on Saturday night.

A statement released on Monday afternoon noted that Mia Bagneris, a professor at Tulane University, was getting out of her car as she returned home from an event on election night for her father when a drunk driver hit her.

She currently has serious and life-threatening injuries.

“Her stabilization is the focus of Michael and his family. We ask you to keep them all in your prayers," the statement read.

A statement on behalf of Michael Bagneris:

